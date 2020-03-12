Madison History Round Table

press release: This month we welcome Doug Dammann. The artifact collection at The Civil War Museum of Kenosha, Wisconsin, is filled with objects that tell the many stories of the soldiers, civilians and the Upper Midwestern communities that participated in this period of American history. At this illustrated program, Civil War Museum Curator Doug Dammann will share some of these and use them to teach the audience about the importance of Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest during the Civil War. Please invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this special meeting presentation.

Date: March 12, 2020 (second Thursday)

Place: Radisson Hotel Madison, 517 Grand Canyon Drive, Madison, WI

Social: 6:00 PM

Optional Dinner: 6:15 PM, $23/person (includes tip), reservations required

Business Meeting: 7:00 PM

Presentation: 7:15 PM. Free to the public. No reservations needed.

Reservations: Reservations are due by March 9th, the Monday before the meeting, by email (preferred) (madison.history.roundtable@gmail.com) or by calling Bill Sayles at 608-333-9732. Leave your name and the number of dinner reservations. DO NOT REPLY TO THE EMAIL MEETING NOTICE TO MAKE RESERVATIONS.