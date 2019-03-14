Madison History Round Table

Radisson 517 Grand Canyon Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: This month we welcome Jesse Charles. He will be presenting a topic on local history; the Verona Leper Colony. Jesse is the president of the Verona Area Historical Society. Jesse will share his research about the leper colony that was started in 1896 and lasted into the early 1900s. The colony was located on the land that today is Dane County's "Prairie Moraine Park”. Come and hear about the origins and history of a legacy institution with a little past.

March 14, 2019 (second Thursday), Radisson Hotel Madison, 517 Grand Canyon Drive

Social:   6:00 PM; Optional Dinner: 6:15 PM, $23/person (includes tip), reservations required

Business Meeting: 7:00 PM; Presentation: 7:15 PM. Free to the public. No reservations needed.

Reservations: Reservations are due by March 11, the Monday before the meeting, by email (preferred) (madison.history.roundtable@gmail.com) or by calling Bill Sayles at 608-333-9732. Leave your name and the number of dinner reservations.

Radisson 517 Grand Canyon Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
