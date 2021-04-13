ONLINE: Madison International Trade Association

press release: Less Risk, More Rewards: Insuring against the Risks of International Trade

Tuesday, April 13 • 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Ships in harbor are safe, but that is not what ships are built for. In international business you have to control the risks to reap the rewards.

Join MITA and learn several ways to create an international risk management program in order to grow your business with confidence. Hear from two presenters who work with international companies on identifying and mitigating the risks associated with exporting and international trade.

Nate Troyer from M3 Insurance will focus on key components to international risk management (people, place and product) and the associated insurance considerations. Nate will explore the insurance solutions available to companies at all stages – from companies new to international business to companies with numerous international locations. He will also discuss claims scenarios that are often overlooked and ways to protect your company.

Cargo insurance: This often overlooked coverage is critical for International shipments.

Paul Jarzombek from LR International will describe the true liability associated with any International shipment. It is bad enough that your cargo is lost, stolen or damaged, but could a steamship line or airline actually deny responsibility and get away with it? We will also examine deficiencies in coverage and situations where you may have secured cargo insurance only to find that the insurance company is denying your claim.

Whether your company is seasoned in international business, or just testing the waters, following a process to identify and mitigate your company’s risks is a critical step to protecting your investments.

