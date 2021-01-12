ONLINE: Madison International Trade Association

press release: 2021 Economic Forecast: A Global Perspective

Tuesday, January 12 • 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Join MITA at our 12th Annual Global Economic Forecast Conference to look into the future of the global economy.

At this MITA flagship event, two renowned economists will provide insights into the US and global economy.

Speakers

Byron Shoulton, International Economist at FCIA Management

John Koskinen, Chief Economist for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue

Cost of Admission: FREE for MITA Members; $45 for Non-Members. Registration Required.

Thank you to our sponsors:

JP Morgan/Chase

M.E. Dey & Co.

Trek Bicycle