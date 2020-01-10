RSVP for Madison International Trade Association

press release: The Madison International Trade Association (MITA) will start the new calendar year by hosting its 11th Annual Global Forecast Conference on January 14 entitled “2020 Economic Forecast: A Global Perspective”. The luncheon program begins at 10:30 a.m. and will takes place at the Fluno Center for Executive Education located at 601 University Ave., Madison.

MITA welcomes two distinguished speakers to provide an update on the worldwide economic projections for 2020. Hesna Genay, Vice President and Monetary and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, will provide an update on the rapid economic changes, commercial and policy reforms that continue to influence decisions in 2020 around the world. Mr. Kevin Depew, RSM’s Deputy Chief Economist and industry eminence Program Leader, will follow Ms. Genay’s address and will present his perspective on corporate finance and international trade trends in 2020.

Registration deadline is Friday, January 10th and can be made at www.mitatrade.org or by contacting Ana Garic at (608) 335-3936 (email: Communications@mitatrade.org) . The “early bird” registration fee is $45 for Members and $70 for Non-Members until January 7th.

The regular rate of $55 for Members and $80 for Non-Members applies thereafter.

This event is Co-sponsored by: RSM, ABS Global and M. E. Dey Import-Export Services.