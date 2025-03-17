RSVP for Madison International Trade Association

media release: On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the Madison International Trade Association (MITA) will host its annual trade compliance event, featuring a distinguished line-up of “best-in-class” trade compliance professionals sharing their experience and insights on the most pressing trade compliance challenges of today.

The event “ Navigating Changes in 2025 for International Trade Compliance “ will be held at the Fluno Center for Business Education at 601 University Avenue in Madison, commencing at 11:30am; the program begins at 12:30 p.m. and includes lunch.

With political shifts and changing market dynamics, staying informed is essential nowadays. This MITA annual Global Trade Insights event is such a valuable gathering for Wisconsin’s supply chain, trade, and compliance professionals. It’s an opportunity to connect, discuss key industry updates, and hear from experts in the field at Husch Blackwell and Hasbro on what’s ahead in 2025.

Speakers:

· Nithya Nagarajan, Lead of Trade Remedies Group at Husch Blackwell, LLP in Washington, DC office and Experienced International Trade and Experienced International Trade.

· Cortney O’Toole Morgan, Partner, Global Trade Compliance Attorney and Leader of International Trade and Supply Chain Practice at Husch Blackwell, LLP in Washington, DC office

· Ted Sherman, Senior Director for Global Trade Compliance, Hasbro

For more information and details on the sessions and speakers go to: https://www.mitatrade.org/ events/

Early Bird registration is $50 for MITA Members and $75 for Non-members runs March 10; Regular rate (after March 10) is $60 for MITA Members and $85 for Non-members.

Register at https://www.mitatrade.org/ events/ before the deadline on Monday, March 17th or by contacting Ana Garić at (608) 335-3936 (email: Communications@mitatrade.org).

Thank you to our Key-program Event Sponsor Husch Blackwell LLP.

MITA’s events are Co-sponsored by its Platinum Sponsors: M.E. Dey &Co, WEDC, OEC Group, FTI Consulting and Star7