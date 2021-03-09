ONLINE: Madison International Trade Association

press release: Going Global: Leveraging US Trade Policy for International Success

Tuesday, March 9 • 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Attend this MITA webinar and learn about the current status of US trade policies and the possibilities for change in direction and focus with new international leadership initiatives.

2021 will be a year of change in Trade Policy. Join us on March 9 for this MITA webinar to learn more about the current status of US Trade Policy and what we should expect under new US leadership. We will also hear how trade policy impacted the direction and decision making of Johnsonville as they globalized their operations.

How does a company go from a domestic-only operation to owning multiple international production plants and a Chinese joint venture in just 20 years? They do it the Johnsonville Way!

Speakers

Cory Bouck, Regional Business Director, Asia-Pacific, and Bob Fitzgerald, VP International business of Johnsonville will share how trade policy – including tariff and non-tariff barriers and international trade agreements have informed their decision-making and global expansion. They will also discuss how trade measures like export support, research and buyer introductions, can help US companies get a leg-up on competition abroad.

Professor Jeremi Suri, Mack Brown Distinguished Chair for Leadership in Global Affairs The University of Texas – Austin , will examine the current status of US trade policies and international leadership initiatives at the start of a new presidential administration. What challenges and opportunities will the Biden administration inherit? How will the new administration handle these issues? Dr. Suri will examine likely pathways forward for US business leaders and others concerned with trade issues, and the possibilities for change in direction and focus in US trade policy. Also discussed: the roles of Congress, the courts, and, of course, state governments in making trade policy. 2021 will be a year of change, with both possibilities and challenges for international trade.

Who should attend:

CEO’s/Presidents

Business Owners

VP and Directors of Sales

Chief Marketing Officers

FREE for MITA Members; $20 for Non-Members; Registration Required

