ONLINE: Madison International Trade Association

press release: Join MITA for a timely and relevant discussion on BREXIT- the decision recently implemented by the United Kingdom to pull out of the European Union.

Hear from industry executives from Trek Bicycle, RSM and The Irish International Logistics Association who will all join us from The UK/Ireland to give us the “on the ground perspective” on how BREXIT has changed day to day business operations between Europe and The UK.

Speakers:

Simon Hart – Lead International Partner, RSM UK, Brexit specialist. Mr. Hart will be providing MITA audience with an update on Brexit and its ongoing impact on the UK and business in general. In particular he will give a macro view on The Trade and Co-operation Agreement, the areas still to be resolved between the European Union and the United Kingdom and the impact on business planning and operations so far. Mr. Hart will also cover the rules of origin, equiveillance and people movement amongst other topics. For speaker bio click here.

Jim Poulton, Finance Director Europe for Trek Bicycles. Jim brings 25 years of finance and commercial experience across sectors as diverse as banking, ag-processing, and consumer goods, including positions in Illinois and France as well as his native UK.

Jim will discuss how BREXIT impacted Trek, a global company with distribution in the UK and throughout the EU. Jim will touch on BREXIT’s impact on their people, logistics, tariffs and rules of origin as well as indirect taxes. For speaker bio click here.

Tom Thornton, BREXIT Spokesperson for Irish International Freight Association (IIFA). Mr. Thornton has worked in Freight since 1977 in all areas of the business and has held senior positions with international companies including CEO and CFO. He is currently Owner/MD of Wells Cargo Logistics. As President of IIFA, Tom represented IIFA at the 2014 FIATA World Congress in Istanbul, 2015 FIATA World Congress in Taipei and then hosted the 2016 FIATA World Congress in Dublin in October of 2016. Tom represented the interests of Members at National level and International Level with Ireland’s Customs Consultative Committee and CLECAT, respectively.

AGENDA:

1:00 PM – 1:15 PM Welcome and Opening Remarks

1:15 PM – 2:00 PM Speaker Remarks

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Q & A Session and Closing Remarks

Cost of Admission: FREE for MITA Members; $20 for Non-Members (registration is required for all participants).