RSVP for Madison International Trade Association

press release: On October 12th, the Madison International Trade Association (MITA) will host a webinar on Navigating the chaos of international and domestic supply chain . Focusing on the current status of turmoil causing delays, increased costs, and lack of reliability, the panel of seasoned experts will share advice and strategies on how best to handle freight movement going forward.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: CEOs, CFOs, VPs, Owners, Directors of Global Sourcing, CFO’s, Training Managers, International Business Entrepreneurs.

Speakers:

Sandi Siegel, President and Managing Director of ME Dey . She has 35 years of International Business experience directly related to Federal Import regulations, international banking and logistics services.

Paul Jarzombek is currently the Chief Operating Officer of LR International Inc., a full service logistics company with headquarters at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Mr. Jarzombek began his career 25 years ago working for leading Japanese and Dutch logistics companies.

Cody Heller is the CEO and Partner of Central Wisconsin Ag Services where he started the company in 2014. Mr. Heller is also the CEO and major shareholder in Heller Farm Inc.

Amber Wodill, International Sales and Export Manager, Clack Corporation, began her career at Clack in 1998, focusing on their US/CA business, eventually becoming their resident NAFTA/FTA agreement expert.

Register at www.mitatrade.org before the deadline on Monday, October 11.

MITA Members can attend the webinar for free and non-member’s fee is $20 (registration is required for all participants). The webinar starts at 1:00 p.m.; and ends with Q&A session at 2:30 p.m.

The Key-program Sponsor for the October 12 event is WEDC. MITA’s events are Co-sponsored by M.E. Dey Import-Export, Trek Bicycle and The Geo Group.