media release: On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the Madison International Trade Association (MITA) will host a luncheon seminar event, featuring a distinguished line-up of “best-in-class” trade logistics professionals sharing their experience and insights on the most pressing trade partnerships and logistics challenges of today. Participants will walk away with strategies they can apply immediately, whether it’s improving communication with partners, creating more transparent agreements, or finding new ways to adapt together when challenges arise

The event “ Take your Logistics and Trade Partnerships to the Next Level “ will be held at the Goodman Community Center, Brassworks Bldg, Lau Room located at 149 Waubesa St. Madison, commencing at 11:30am; the program begins at 12:30 p.m. and includes lunch.

Global trade is complex, and strong partnerships are often the difference between smooth operations and costly disruptions. At this October 14 luncheon event the participants will explore practical ways companies can strengthen collaboration with logistics providers, carriers, and trade partners to drive more reliable performance and reduce friction in day-to-day operations.

Speakers

Kevin Doucette, Director, Trade Policy & Security Trade Policy | C.H. Robinson

Ryan Hammett, Director, Market Intelligence & Insights| C.H. Robinson

Panel presentation moderated by: Jenny Patzlaff, Supply Chain Practice Director, UWEBC (UW-Madison).

For more information and details on the sessions and speakers go to: https://www.mitatrade.org/ events/

Cost of Admission: This is an in-person only event. MITA Members $55; Non-members $80;

Register at https://www.mitatrade.org/ events/ before the deadline on Monday, October 13th or by contacting Ana Garić at (608) 335-3936 (email: Communications@mitatrade.org).

Thank you to our Key-program Event Sponsor is C.H. Robinson

MITA’s events are Co-sponsored by its Platinum Sponsors: M.E. Dey &Co, WEDC, OEC Group, FTI Consulting and Star7

About MITA

MITA is a Wisconsin-based organization whose mission is to foster understanding of the issues, practices, information, legislation and trends that affect and influence all aspects of international trade. Membership includes a broad spectrum of professionals interested in and involved with international trade throughout the state of Wisconsin. Membership, meetings and information are open to all interested parties of the public, and professionals at all levels of international organizations participate in MITA activities. Member companies include manufacturers, food companies, and services providers such as freight forwarders, banks, law firms as well as universities and governmental institutions. More information is available at the website: www.mitatrade.org