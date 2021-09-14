ONLINE: Madison International Trade Association

press release: On September 14, the Madison International Trade Association (MITA) will host a webinar on The New Paradigm in International Trade Shows & Travel, features a leader of one of the world’s largest trade show organizers, as well as a physician with an international travel organization that works with corporate employees who travel internationally. These industry experts will highlight changes you can expect to see and better prepare international travelers in the months ahead.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: CEOs, CFOs, VPs, Owners, Directors of Global Sourcing, CFO’s, Training Managers, International Business Entrepreneurs.

The first speaker is Dr. Bjorn Mathes, Executive Board Member, DECHEMA Exhibitions GmbH, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany. In April 2017 he assumed responsibility for the group “Conferences and Committee Support” within DECHEMA e.V. and in 2019 was appointed to the Executive Board of DECHEMA Exhibitions GmbH.

Dr. William Hauptman, Medical Director Assistance, Americas Region, International SOS, is responsible for providing medical assistance and coordination of medical care to patients traveling and living abroad. As well as provides general oversight and case management direction to medical team members in the assistance center. Prior to joining International SOS, Dr. Hauptman was the Director of Clinical Services at Penn Diagnostic Center where he was responsible for providing patient care in internal medicine and gastroenterology, with an emphasis on health, wellness, and prevention.

Register at www.mitatrade.org before the deadline on Monday, September 13.

MITA Members can attend the webinar for free and non-member fee is $20 (registration is required for all participants). The webinar starts at 1:00 p.m.; and ends with Q&A session at 2:30 p.m.

The Key-program Sponsor for the September 14 event is International SOS.

MITA’s events are Co-sponsored by M.E. Dey Import-Export, Trek Bicycle, The Geo Group and ABS Global.