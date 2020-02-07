RSVP for Madison International Trade Association

press release: On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the Madison International Trade Association (MITA) will host its annual trade compliance event, featuring a distinguished line-up of “best-in-class” trade compliance professionals sharing their experience and insights on the most pressing trade compliance challenges of today. The event will be held at the Fluno Center for Business Education at 601 University Avenue in Madison, commencing at 11:30am.

The luncheon program from 11:30am - 2:00pm will feature a keynote address by Julie Pojar, Manager of International Trade Compliance at Kohler Co. that will be immediately followed by four rounds of seven concurrent speed roundtables of 15 minutes each on trade compliance topics such as identifying export violations, import classification rulings, ATA Carnets, sanctions, INCOTERMS 2020, and working with academic and research institutions.

The afternoon program from 2:15pm - 4:45pm includes three, 40-minute rounds of six distinct topical roundtables. These unique roundtables will cover specific issues in international trade compliance such as handling export violations, the classification of sets, new C-TPAT rules, Letters of Credit and INCOTERMS, controls on transfers of technology, and how to avoid violating the many complex sanctions currently in place.

Registration deadline is Friday, February 7 and can be made at www.mitatrade.org or by contacting Ana Garić at (608) 335-3936 (Communications@mitatrade.org) .

Attendees can register for Lunch only session : “early bird” rate is $35 for MITA Members and $45 for Non-MITA Members; regular rate - $45 for MITA Members; $60 for Non-MITA Members (after February 4th). The Lunch and Afternoon Workshops is $99 for MITA Members and $119 for Non-MITA Members.

This event is Co-sponsored by Husch Blackwell LLP., ME Dey & Co. and ABS Global.