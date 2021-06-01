press release: Madison Network of Black Professionals is excited to be hosting our Monthly Luncheon in-person for the first time since COVID-19! Please join us for our June Monthly Luncheon Tuesday, June 1, from 12 PM - 1 PM at Olin Park Pavilion, 1156 Olin-Turville Ct.

Food will be provided for 25 attendees! The registration form will close once it hits 25 registrants.

Our featured speaker will be Aaron Perry, Founder and President of the nationally recognized non-profit Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association, whose mission is ensuring that Black men and boys living in under-represented communities, who bear the heaviest burden of disease and poor health status, have the opportunity to live fuller, healthier lives.

You will receive a confirmation email with parking information after you’ve registered. We hope you’ll join us!