Madison Symphony Orchestra

press release: The MSO’s 2022–2023 season also includes the popular multimedia production of Beyond the Score®, Mahler: Symphony No. 4 — Heaven or Earth? Live actors and multimedia images are featured in the first half, followed by the MSO performing the entire work in the second half under the direction of Associate Music Director Kyle Knox. Joining the orchestra are American Players Theatre actors James Ridge, Colleen Madden, and Gavin Lawrence, Soprano Emily Secor, and MSO’s Dan Lyons on piano. This single performance takes place on Sunday, March 19, 2023.