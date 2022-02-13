press release: A multimedia presentation starring American Players Theatre actors, visual projections and live musical examples with the entire work performed in the second half!

Transforming simple ancient folk music from Russia and Lithuania into a perfect storm of rhythm, harmony and melodies that were unlike any heard before its time, Stravinsky created the biggest scandal in the history of music in 1911. The Rite of Spring put him at the very forefront of the avant-garde and spread his name to the corners of the world. Experience this artistic masterpiece by discovering the history behind the groundbreaking composition during the first half of the presentation, then listen with a deeper understanding of the work from start to finish following intermission.

Visuals span art, photography, dance, Lithuanian songs, Russian folk music, rituals, and colorful scenes.

Beyond the Score® is a production of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Gerard McBurney, Creative Director for Beyond the Score®

The sublime upsurge of self-renewing nature … the beating pulse of Spring … an outpouring of rhythm … the Dance of the Earth. – Igor Stravinsky

Guest performers:

James Ridge is a core company actor with American Players Theatre in Spring Green. Over 22 seasons, roles with APT include King Berenger, Cyrano, Iago, Mr. Bennet, Teach, Richard III, Jacques, Touchstone, Shylock, Malvolio, Puck, Charles Dickens, Lickcheese, and Bluntchli. Having played Scrooge for four seasons with CTM, he now directs the translation written by his talented wife, Colleen Madden. He has also worked with Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Renaissance Theaterworks, Next Act Theatre, Forward Theater, Madison Repertory, as well as Madison Symphony Orchestra, WI Chamber Orchestra, and Con Vivo.

Kelsey Brennan first began at APT as an acting apprentice in 2008. Since then, favorite roles include: Liz Morden in Our Country’s Good, Masha in Three Sisters, Eurydice, Dromio, Elizabeth in Pride and Prejudice, and Cecily in both The Importance of Being Earnest and Travesties. Kelsey has also been seen at Milwaukee Rep (The Glass Menagerie, Trouble in Mind), Next Act, Madison Children’s Theatre, Indiana Rep, and on various stages in Chicago.

Jonathan Smoots is a charter member of APT. He played Theseus in A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Lucius in Titus Andronicus in the theater’s inaugural season in 1980. In the past 38 years, he has returned for 28 seasons and played Shakespearean roles from Mercutio to Macbeth; from Bottom to Malvolio; from Friar Laurence to King Lear. He’s also taken on some terrific 17th – 20th century characters from Sir Antony Absolute (The Rivals) to Master Sparkish (The Country Wife) to Joe Keller (All My Sons), and last season’s Doctor in Three Sisters. In the Touchstone he’s been featured in Old Times (Pinter), and Seascape (Albee), both directed by his wife, Laura Gordon, as well as The Cure at Troy, Heroes and Molly Sweeney.

