RSVP for Madison Symphony Orchestra League Fall Luncheon

media release: Join the Madison Symphony Orchestra League for a Fall Luncheon at Blackhawk Country Club at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 29. The musical guest will be a Final Forte winner from last year, Sophia Jiang. The cost is $25/person and includes lunch. Guests are welcome! Attendees will be required to wear a mask when not eating and show proof of vaccination upon entry. Individuals or groups will be socially distanced. RSVP online by Friday, October 15.