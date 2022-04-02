Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: Recent events in Ukraine have shocked us all with the humanitarian tragedy unfolding. MTS believes that in union, there is strength and hope.

To show support the people of Ukraine, MTS will donate all milonga proceeds from April 2 to humanitarian aid for Ukraine. MTS is delighted that Marquis Childs will DJ the evening's tunes on April 2, from 7 - 10pm. The entrance is $10 for members, $15 for non-members, and we encourage additional donations of $10 or more from all attendees for greater Ukraine aid.

The MTS milonga venue is the Madison Senior Center with their beautiful spacious wood floor and plenty of seating. Both the Senior Center's main room as well as their 2nd floor patio are open to dancers. MTS will supply snacks. Please feel free to bring a snack or some wine to share at the buffet table. The Senior Center has beautiful wood floors and a ventilation system re-engineered for extra fresh air since COVID. Masks are optional, and MTS recommends mask use for anyone who has vulnerable health.

Our hopes are with all the people and their families, both in Ukraine and elsewhere, who are responding with courage to the hostility.