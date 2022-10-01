Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: MTS is excited to announce a new location for our October 1 milonga - the historic Ellsworth Block on the Capitol Square of Madison, built in 1871 and recently remodeled! We are so pleased that Marquis Childs will DJ the evening.

  • Entrance is $20, and $10 for MTS members. Discount code available to non-members if you drive more than 50 miles! We encourage online payment so that you can tango quickly after your shoes are on!
  • MTS will supply snacks, and we welcome you to bring your own snack or drink to share at the buffet table.
  • Masks are optional. MTS recommends mask use for anyone who has concerns. We also encourage people to bring a mask to dance with those who may require a mask.
  • Please note - no elevator, and climbing the stairs is a great warm-up before dancing!
  • Street parking or paid parking lot: Capitol Square North

We look forward to sharing the dance floor for an evening with you!

