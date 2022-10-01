Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: MTS is excited to announce a new location for our October 1 milonga - the historic Ellsworth Block on the Capitol Square of Madison, built in 1871 and recently remodeled! We are so pleased that Marquis Childs will DJ the evening.

Entrance is $20, and $10 for MTS members. Discount code available to non-members if you drive more than 50 miles! We encourage online payment so that you can tango quickly after your shoes are on!

MTS will supply snacks, and we welcome you to bring your own snack or drink to share at the buffet table.

Masks are optional. MTS recommends mask use for anyone who has concerns. We also encourage people to bring a mask to dance with those who may require a mask.

Please note - no elevator, and climbing the stairs is a great warm-up before dancing!

Street parking or paid parking lot: Capitol Square North

We look forward to sharing the dance floor for an evening with you!