Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: On Saturday Feb 5, from 7 to 10 PM, MTS will host our monthly milonga in the Mendota Room of the Quarry Arts Building, 715 Hill St. in Madison. Come and enjoy an evening of great tango.

For safety during COVID, masks will be required and pre-packaged snacks and waters will be provided. Feel free to bring your own snacks and/or drinks, but there will not be a buffet table for sharing.

Milonga admission is free for UW students. $10 for MTS members, $15 for non-members. We strongly encourage you to purchase admission online at madisontango.org.