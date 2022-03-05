Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: The MTS Milonga for March is March 5, 2022, 7 - 10 pm at the Quarry Arts building, 715 Hill St, Madison. Come and enjoy an evening of great tango.

For safety, masks are required. Pre-packaged snacks and waters will be provided. Feel free to bring your own snacks and/or drinks, but there will not be a buffet table for sharing.

The DJ for the evening is Tony DeGregoria.

Milonga admission is free for UW students. $10 for MTS members, $15 for non-members. We strongly encourage you to let us know you'll join us through a registration and/or purchase admission online at madisontango.org. We look forward to seeing you on the dance floor in March!