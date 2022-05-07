Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: The MTS "First Saturday" May milonga is Sat May 7, 7pm - 10pm, at Quarry Arts, Madison. It's a beautiful space, with wood floors for great dancing!

DJ - Tony DeGregoria

Entrance - $15 or $10 for MTS members.

BYO? - MTS will supply snacks, and we welcome you to bring your own snack or drink to share at the buffet table.

Masks are optional. MTS recommends mask use for anyone who has concerns. We also encourage people to bring a mask to accommodate those who may require a mask on their partner for a tanda.

Parking - Street parking is available. Also, by agreement for Quarry Arts events, parking in the Whole Foods lot across Hill Street is also available.

We look forward to seeing you there!