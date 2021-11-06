Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: Please join MTS on Nov 6, from 7 - 10 pm at our newest milonga venue, at the spacious and well ventilated Quarry Arts Building, Mendota Room, 715 Hill St in Madison, near Whole Foods. There's street parking nearby, and also, it's on Madison Metro bus routes.

The evening's DJ is Tony DeGregoria. For your safety, MTS will offer only light pre-packaged snacks and bottled water. Dane County requires masks indoors. All MTS events adhere to Madison and Dane County ordinances. If we don't already have your email, you'll need to provide it for entry.

Entrance is FREE for University/College Students and MTS members. Entry $15 for all others.