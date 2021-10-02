Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: On Oct 2 from 8 to 11 pm, MTS hosts our October Milonga at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St. Per City of Madison order, masks are required. No food or drink will be served, but you can bring your own. Both the Center's courtyard as well as their 2nd floor patio are open to dancers for outdoor mask-free eating/drinking, and you can bring wine. The Senior Center has beautiful wood floors and a ventilation system re-engineered for extra fresh air since COVID. Entrance is $15 and only $10 for MTS Members.