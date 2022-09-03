Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: The MTS "First Saturday" September milonga is happening Sep 3, 7 pm - 10 pm, at Quarry Arts. It is a beautiful and well-ventilated dance space, with wood floors for great dancing!

Tony DeGregoria will DJ, letting you know about the upcoming tanda just before it starts, to become familiar with tango music artists. Entrance is $15, and $10 for MTS members. We encourage online payment so you can dance right after your shoes are on! MTS will supply snacks. We welcome you to bring your own snack or drink to share at the buffet table. Masks are optional. MTS recommends mask use for anyone who has concerns. We also encourage people to bring a mask to accommodate those who may require their dance partner for the tanda to wear a mask. You can park on Hill Street or by agreement, in the Whole Foods lot across Hill Street.

We look forward to sharing tandas and camaraderie with you!