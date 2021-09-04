Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: It's been more than a year since the last Madison Tango Society milonga - but MTS is restarting!  We hope you'll join us on September 4, 8pm - 12am, for our tango milonga featuring John Santiago as DJ. New location - we're hosting the party at the Brink Lounge in the Banquet Room behind the bar area. Entry is $10 for MTS members, and all MTS memberships have been extended 18 months (to reflect the pandemic's suspension of events.) MTS encourages you to buy a drink or a snack from the Brink.  Non-vaccinated dancers are encouraged to wear a mask.

MTS Prácticas are still on hold, but we continue to monitor when we will restart MTS Prácticas  too. We appreciate your patience!

