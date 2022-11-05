Madison Tango Society Milonga
to
Tai Chi Center 301 S. Bedford St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: MTS is so pleased that our next 1st Saturday monthly milonga is on Nov 5, 7 - 10 pm, featuring DJ John Santiago. Our location this month is the Tai Chi Center of Madison, 1304 S Midvale Blvd, Madison - with beautiful wood floors for your best dancing, air purification, and plenty of free parking.
- Entrance is $15, and $10 for MTS members. Discount code available to non-members if you drive more than 50 miles! We encourage online payment so that you can tango right after you change your shoes!
- Snacks provided at the buffet table, and we welcome you to bring your own snack or drink to share.
- Masks are optional. MTS recommends mask use for anyone who has concerns. We also encourage people to bring a mask to dance with those who may require a mask.
We look forward to sharing the dance floor for an evening with you!
Info
Dancing