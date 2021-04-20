ONLINE: Madison-area Urban Ministry Re-Entry Service Fair

April's meeting will take place on Zoom. Topic is residence and employment.

press release: The Journey Home is a pilot initiative of the United Way of Dane County, hosted by JustDane (formerly Madison-area Urban Ministry). The Journey Home program provides on-going support for individuals returning to the community from prison. Service Fairs are held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month to share information about community services. During the COVID-19 pandemic service fairs will take place virtually.

Service Fairs are open to all community members 18 years and older who are involved with the criminal justice system. Individuals are invited to come out and learn about: housing, employment, education, support, treatment/health, transportation, and other resources available in the community. The service fair will now include having employers on-site, whenever possible.

For more information and/or to register as an exhibitor, contact Ron Burford (ron@justdane.org) or call 608-256-0906.