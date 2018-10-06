Mad Rollin' Dolls

× Expand Steve Jurkovic

press release: GA Tickets: $10 in advance, $13 at the door; Jam Line VIP Seating: $20 in advance, $23 at the door; both + applicable sales tax and fees.

The Dairyland Dolls, the All-Star Team of the Madison Roller Derby league, will be taking over Breese Stevens Field on October 6th to take on North Star Roller Derby hailing from Minnesota. Gates will open at 5:00pm and the bout will begin at 6:00pm. The game will consist of two 30 minute periods. Fans will enjoy a DJ, beer and other beverages, select food carts, as well as an impressive outdoor venue to enjoy the game.