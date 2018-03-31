Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: MAMA FINALIST ANNOUNCEMENT PARTY.
$5 General Admission, $30 VIP (VIP ticket includes meal and one drink).
Festivities kick off at 5 pm with Katie Scullin (acoustic rock) in the Lounge https://www.katiescullin.com/
6 pm dinner hour in the Night Club with Angela Puerta (Latin). https://www.
At 7 pm The North Code (Americana) will play in the Lounge https://www.facebook.
8 pm MAMA Finalist Announcement video.
Reconsiderate (hip hop) will close out the night. http://www.reconsiderate.com/
Silent Auction items will be available.
All proceeds benefit the Madison Area Music Association (MAMA). www.themamas.or