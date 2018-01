FRIDAY JANUARY 26 – Artist registration closes

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 2 to Monday, March 12 – 1st Round voting

SUNDAY APRIL 8 – FINALIST ANNOUNCEMENT PARTY at The Brink Lounge

MONDAY APRIL 9 to Monday, May 7 – Final Round Voting

MONDAY MAY 8 – Deadline for Student/Teacher of the Year Applications

June 17 – MAMAs Awards Show