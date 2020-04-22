Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: This morning trip is especially for backyard birders looking to grow their skills! Come to have your bird questions answered and get help identifying all of those small streaky brown birds, and other early spring migrants. The walk will be on even trails at a leisurely pace so bring the whole family! We will have binoculars for loan.

RAIN/SNOW DATE: April 24

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Minimal walking required

Trail grade and #/type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

Accessible by public transportation

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? YES. This trip limited to 20 people. Please contact Brenna (bmarsicek@madisonaudubon.org or 608-255-2473) to reserve your spot.

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Ashley Olah and Kristin Brunk (kbrunk@wisc.edu)