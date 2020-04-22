Madison Audubon Field Trip
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: This morning trip is especially for backyard birders looking to grow their skills! Come to have your bird questions answered and get help identifying all of those small streaky brown birds, and other early spring migrants. The walk will be on even trails at a leisurely pace so bring the whole family! We will have binoculars for loan.
RAIN/SNOW DATE: April 24
ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:
Minimal walking required
Trail grade and #/type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs
Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments
Accessible by public transportation
APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles
RSVP REQUIRED? YES. This trip limited to 20 people. Please contact Brenna (bmarsicek@madisonaudubon.org or 608-255-2473) to reserve your spot.
FIELD TRIP LEADER: Ashley Olah and Kristin Brunk (kbrunk@wisc.edu)