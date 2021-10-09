Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: Are you curious about getting started with eBird? Want to celebrate October Big Day, a day for folks all over the world to support conservation by reporting their bird sightings to eBird? Join Caitlyn and Melissa, two of the leaders of the Feminist Bird Club - Madison, for a beginner-friendly birding trip at Cherokee Marsh North on October Big Day!

After a brief introduction to eBird mobile and what October Big Day is, we’ll set out in the field and enjoy the birds of the woods, prairie, and marsh. Attendees will walk away with helpful birding tips, best practices for eBirding, and a better understanding of how other birders use eBird.

If you’d like to bring your smartphone for some hands-on eBirding, we suggest you download eBird mobile and create a free eBird account before the trip. That said, this trip is open to anyone looking for birding guidance, eBirding or not!

We are thrilled to work with Access Ability Wisconsin to offer an AAW Outdoor Wheelchair available for you to check out and use. These wheelchairs are designed to allow individuals with mobility challenges to explore the outdoors independently and safely. Be sure to indicate in the form whether you’d like to use the chair on this trip.

RSVP REQUIRED? YES. This trip limited to 12 people. Fill out the RSVP form online.

RAIN DATE: October 10

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Trail grade and #/type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and happy to accommodate those with visual impairments

If using an AAW Outdoor Wheelchair, this trip is wheelchair friendly. We will stay on flat trails (crushed gravel, grass, metal boardwalk) and avoiding steep hills. Wheelchair users are welcome if the terrain sounds compatible with your mobility device.

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles