Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: With marsh and pond habitats and frequently good mud flats, this is an interesting and overlooked birding spot to search for shorebirds, herons, cranes, terns, swallows, and waterfowl. Meet at the E-Way parking lot along the Capital City Bike Trail on Moorland Road. Bring a scope if you have one! This trip is co-sponsored by Friends of Capitol Springs Recreation Area.

RAIN DATE: Friday, May 8

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Minimal walking required

Trail grade and #/type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 0-1 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? NO

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Peter Fissel (608-226-0260, peter.fissel@wisc.edu)