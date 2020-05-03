Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: Join us as we walk the trails of this mature hardwood forest, much of which is part of the Olson Oak Woods State Natural Area, looking for a variety of migrating warblers, thrushes, tanagers, orioles, and others. There will be some up- and downhill hiking, although we will move at a leisurely pace.

Meet at the parking lot at 7:00 a.m. From Hwy 151 south of Verona, take Hwy 69 south for one mile to Riverside Rd. Take Riverside west for two miles to Fritz Rd., then south for 0.9 miles to the parking lot just before the curve in the road. Wear sturdy footwear, and bring water and a snack in case you want to keep birding after the trip, which will last about 2 hours.

RAIN DATE: None (if weather is poor, trip is cancelled)

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? NO

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Peter Fissel (608-226-0260, peter.fissel@wisc.edu) and Chuck Henrikson