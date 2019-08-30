Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: Friday, August 30, 7:00 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish (401 S. Owen Dr., off of Mineral Point Road on Madison's west side)

At summer's end, hundreds of chimney swifts use the brick chimney at Our Lady of Peace Parish for their nightly roost as they prepare for migration. "A Swift Night Out" is a continent-wide effort to raise awareness about chimney swifts and their need for roosting habitat. Bring a lawn chair and binoculars to observe and count swifts as they gather at communal roosts before fall migration to South America.

RAIN DATE: Saturday, August 31

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Wheelchair accessible

Minimal walking required

Accessible by public transportation

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 0-1 mile

RSVP REQUIRED? No

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Sandy Schwab (608-658-4139, sschwab49@gmail.com)