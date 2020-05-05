Madison Audubon Field Trip

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: With over two dozen warblers moving in and through Madison this time of year, we always have fun tallying up how many we can find! Come enjoy the sunrise from the Arboretum and listen to the morning chorus. We will meet at the Visitor Center parking lot at 6:00am.

RAIN DATE: None (if weather is poor, trip is cancelled)

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Trail grade and number or type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? NO

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Chuck Henrikson at (khenrikson@charter.net), Shawn Miller, Pat Ready, and Paul Bannas

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
