Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: With over two dozen warblers moving in and through Madison this time of year, we always have fun tallying up how many we can find! Early orioles or lingering waterfowl are also a possibility.The walk will last about two hours, and will go on unless there is heavy rain or lightning.

Meet at the south parking lot for Olin-Turville Park (where Olin Ave. meets John Nolen Dr.) at 6:00 a.m.

RAIN DATE: None (if poor weather, trip is cancelled)

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? No.

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Peter Fissel (608-226-0260, peter.fissel@wisc.edu), Quentin Yoerger, Marty Evanson