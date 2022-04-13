Madison Bach Musicians

media release: 7:15 pm lecture, 8 pm concert.

Giovanni Pergolesi (1710–1736), who died of tuberculosis at the age of twenty-six, composed this heart-wrenching setting of the Stabat Mater during the final months of his life. The text, from a 13th century hymn, portrays the sorrow of Jesus’ mother Mary as she witnesses his crucifixion.

The Easter Cantata Christ lag in Todesbanden (Christ lay in the grip of death) was written around 1707 when Bach was only twenty-two years old. The work is based upon a 1524 hymn tune and seven-stanza text by Martin Luther, which explores and celebrates how Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection ended death’s dominion over humanity. Musically, Bach creates something of a theme and variations structure in reverse, so that the whole melody and unadorned harmonic structure are revealed in their distilled form only at the very end. For many, Christ lag in Todesbanden is unrivaled in its balance between gravitas and eloquence, and for the way it illuminates the relationship between sacrifice and grace.

Sarah Brailey, soprano

Clara Osowski, mezzo-soprano

Dann Coakwell, tenor

Michael Hawes, bass-baritone

String ensemble with continuo