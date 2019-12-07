Madison Bach Musicians

7:15 pm lecture/ 8 pm concert, First Congregational Church 1609 University Avenue, Madison

press release: Please join us once again in the acoustically magnificent sanctuary of Madison’s First Congregational Church for our ninth annual Baroque Holiday Concert. This year we’ll present three works by Bach plus an uplifting baroque trumpet concerto by Torelli.

Internationally recognized baroque trumpet virtuoso Kathryn Adduci, and soprano soloist Ariadne Lih will join forces in the dazzling melismatic flourishes of Bach’s Cantata BWV 51 Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen (Praise God in Every Land) – the voice and trumpet parts here seem to trade riffs like a jazz set transported into the Baroque era! The vocal and string ensemble will also perform the tender Cantata BWV 196 Der Herr denket an uns (The Lord Thinks of Us), possibly one of Bach’s earliest works.

And from the other end of the master’s life we’ll perform Contrapuctus 19 from Die Kunst der Fuge (The Art of Fugue) in which suddenly, in the late going of an already-metaphysical fugue, Bach’s own name appears cryptically as a final motive. To compound the mystery, the music never reaches a final cadence but simply trails off.

Kathryn Adduci, Baroque trumpet

Ariadne Lih, soprano

Ryan Townsend Strand, tenor

Michael Hawes, bass baritone

Trevor Stephenson, harpsichord

MBM Strings including:

Christine Hauptly Annin, Baroque violin

Nate Giglierano, Baroque violin

Micah Behr, Baroque viola

James Waldo, Baroque cello