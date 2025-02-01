media release: February 1, 2025 Saturday at 1 pm, First Unitarian Society of Madison, Landmark Auditorium, 900 University Bay Drive

with

Trevor Stephenson-ORGAN

Kangwon Kim-BAROQUE VIOLIN

James Waldo-BAROQUE CELLO

Sarah Brailey-SOPRANO

Ryne Cherry-BASS-BARITIONE

In June 2024, MBM acquired a newly built Baroque chamber organ made by the Klop company of The Netherlands. This magnificent instrument was a gift to MBM from Ronald and Frieda Bourne, in memory of their son, David S. Bourne. The organ has a range of C-f ’’’ with three ranks of wooden pipes: 8’ Gedeckt, 8’ Principal, and 4’ Rohrflöte. It also has a keyboard shift transposition feature allowing performance at four different pitch Levels: A=392, 415, 440, 465 Hz. The tracker action facilitates a crisp, speech-like beginning to each sound, and the ensuing singing, sustained tone is warm and clear. This organ is ideally suited for intimate solos and continuo ensemble performance. Madison Bach Musicians is overjoyed that the Klop is part of our musical family.

Program

Galliard, Jakub Polak (c. 1545-1605)

Canzon a 4 ditá, La Leonora, Claudio Merulo (1533-1603)

De che l'è morta la mia signora, Anonymous, 16th century

Ocelino, bel ocelino, Anonymous, 16th century

Toccata Prima, Girolamo Frescobaldi (1583-1643)

Two-part Inventions in C major, E major, E minor, Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Sonatas in A major, K. 208 & 209, Domenico Scarlatti (1685-1757)

Passepied in A major, George Frideric Handel (1685-1759)

Gavotte in G major

Impertinence

Sonatina in B-flat major

Ancor che col partire, Cipriano de Rore (c. 1515-1565)

Hide me from day’s garish eye, Handel

Selections from St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244, Bach

Gerne will ich mich bequemen (Aria)

Erbarme dich (Aria)

Befiehl du deine Wege (Chorale)

Please join the champagne reception following the Dedication Recital!

The Organ Dedication Recital is free and open to the public and will not be ticketed. However, we are pleased to use this occasion to encourage donations toward Madison Bach Musicians’ presentation of J.S. Bach’s St. Matthew Passion on March 22 and 23. All contributions made to MBM between July 1, 2024 and March 5, 2025 will be listed in the St. Matthew Passion donors page (unless you have requested an Anonymous listing).

Please know that all contributions, large and small, help us reach this musical goal.

You can give through our website or by mail to: Madison Bach Musicians, 5729 Forsythia Pl, Madison, WI 53705. We also accept donations of stock. If eligible, consider a QCD. MBM is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Thank you for your generous donations!