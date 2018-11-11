See Madison’s beautiful fall colors by foot! Madison Marathon offers views of Lake Mendota, Lake Wingra, and Lake Monona, plus the gorgeous campus, downtown and Maple Bluff neighborhoods. Races start and end on Capitol Square!

All participants receive:

• FREE DIGITAL RACE PHOTOS

• Complimentary Michelob Ultra to participants 21+

• FREE runner tracking options

• Pace groups to help you reach your goal time

• Gender and race specific long-sleeve tech shirt

• Awesome commemorative finisher medal

• Start & Finish on Capitol Square