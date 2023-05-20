× Expand Jonah Solheim A storyteller on stage at the Wil-Mar Center during Madison Story Slam. A storyteller during Madison Story Slam's fifth anniversary event, February 2020.

media release: Madison Story Slam is back after three years and just like you, we're ready for more amazing stories and community building. Come out to hear great stories based on the theme "Boldly," or maybe even try your hand at sharing from our stage.

This event is being held to benefit the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center. Wil-Mar is an amazing organization that meets their neighbors where they're at. They also put on some of the greatest summer events that Madison has come to know and love like Atwood Fest, Willy Street Fair, and of course, Fete de Marquette.

A suggested donation of $10 at the door (cash only please) is appreciated.

https://www.facebook.com/events/593297339100340/