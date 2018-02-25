Madison Symphony Chorus
Overture Center-Promenade Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
Greg Anderson
press release:
Join the Madison Symphony Chorus Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 2 and 4 p.m. in the Promenade Hall of Overture Center for this special concert. Experience a mix of classical, folk, spiritual, and bluegrass music. Enjoy familiar and timeless tunes plus The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass.
Info
Overture Center-Promenade Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music