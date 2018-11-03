Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: On Saturday, Nov 3, MTS presents a night of fine food and dancing - with a performance at the milonga by Fabian & Lola! All this happens at the Maple Bluff Country Club, beginning at 6 PM, dinner at 6:30 PM, and dancing at 8 PM.

Dinner options include Angus sirloin, organic salmon, or vegan Stir-Fry. Dinner RSVP requested by Oct 27.

MTS Members costs: $35 Dinner, Milonga & Tango Show; $15 Milonga & Tango Show only

Non-members costs: $45 Dinner, Milonga & Tango Show + 4-Month Membership (valid 12/1/18 – 3/31/19); $22 Milonga & Tango Show only

Sorry, no student pricing for this event.​