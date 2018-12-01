Madison Tango Society Milonga
press release: MTS December Milonga – MTS’s next monthly milonga is our Holiday Milonga on Saturday, Dec 1, at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St, in Madison. MTS offers an evening of great tango music and great dancing. Although there is no lesson before the milonga party, beginners are very welcome.
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
