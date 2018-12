press release: On Saturday, January 5, 2019, 8:00 to 11:45 PM at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St, Madison, MTS will hold its January milonga of 2019. Come feel the tango warmth - join us in welcoming in 2019 with tango! Cost: $10 MTS members, $5 student members. If you are not a member, add $7.