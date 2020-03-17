CANCELED: Madison Tango Society Práctica

press release: The MTS Práctica is changing locations! Still happening every Tuesday, 7:00 - 8:30 PM, but now at the Brink Lounge! Located at 701 East Washington Ave. Suite 105, the Brink is a great place for Tango on Tuesdays! The Brink's rooms feature wood floors for great dancing, plus it has plenty of free parking nearby. MTS encourages you to practice and perfect your moves at the MTS Práctica, then grab a drink or food item before the Wisconsin Tango's Salsa/Tango party begins at 9 PM. The MTS Práctica is free, and donations of $3 help us rent this space.