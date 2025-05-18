Madison Youth Choirs

media release: Madison's Youth Choirs' upcoming spring concert series, “Music on the Mind,” features over 400 local young singers sharing repertoire learned in their exploration of how our brains respond to music and how composers use compositional elements to elicit specific responses. These concerts will include repertoire spanning several centuries from Vivaldi's "Laudamus Te" to Biebl's "Ave Maria" to a new arrangement of "Forever Young".

MYC’s nine ensembles will perform in three distinct concerts at 2PM, 4PM, and 7PM on May 18 at Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $10 adults/$5 under 18. All sales final – no refunds will be given.

2:00pm (Choraliers/Con Gioia/Capriccio)

4:00pm (Purcell/Britten/Holst/Ragazzi)

7:00pm (Cantilena/Cantabile/Ragazzi)

MYC’s spring concerts are generously supported by The Courtier Foundation, Inc., the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, Dane Arts, Madison Arts Commission, Madison Top Company, Wisconsin Arts Board, National Endowment for the Arts, Kenneth A. Lattmann Foundation, Green Bay Packers Foundation, The Cap Time Kids Fund.