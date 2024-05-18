Madison Youth Choirs

media release: Madison's Youth Choirs' upcoming spring concert series, Unbroken, will feature more than 400 local young singers performing a wide range of classical and contemporary choral repertoire that inspires, rejuvenates, and brings us closer to one another. The concert will also feature MYC’s Teaching Artist-in-Residence, Onome, who has inspired our community to embrace the infinite possibility of sound through the practice of circlesinging this year.

MYC’s nine ensembles will perform in three distinct concerts. A small sample of the variety of works you'll hear in this concert series includes:

"The Pasture" - Randall Thompson's musical setting of Robert Frost's poetry

Brahms's "Ich weiss nicht"

"Bright Morning Stars" - arranged by Ruth Moody of The Wailin' Jennys

"We Are" by Ysaye M. Barnwell

"The Seal Lullaby" by Eric Whitacre

"Fern Hill," John Corigliano's setting of a poem by Dylan Thomas

and many more!

Saturday, May 18, 2024, 7:00pm - Purcell, Britten, and Holst

Sunday, May 19, 2024, 3:00pm - Choraliers, Con Gioia, and Capriccio; 7:30pm - Cantilena, Cantabile, and Ragazzi

at Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way, Verona WI 53593

Tickets: $10/adults, $5/students under 19. All seating is general admission. Purchase tickets online in advance at https://www. madisonyouthchoirs.org/ tickets/ to skip the ticket line on concert day. Tickets will also be available for purchase by cash or check only at the door 30 minutes before each concert.

Streaming access: For those not able to travel to Verona on concert day, we're thrilled to once again offer a professionally recorded livestream of the concerts available to view for free on MYC’s YouTube channel.

MYC’s spring concerts are generously supported by the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, Madison Top Company, American Girl’s Fund for Children, the Kenneth A. Lattman Foundation, Dane Arts (with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation), Madison Community Foundation, Madison Gas and Electric Foundation, Park Bank, Park Hotel, the Madison Arts Commission, and the Wisconsin Arts Board, with additional funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

About Madison Youth Choirs (MYC):

Recognized as an innovator in youth choral music education, Madison Youth Choirs (MYC) welcomes singers of all ability levels, annually serving more than 1000 young people, ages 7-18, through a wide variety of choral programs in our community. Cultivating a comprehensive music education philosophy that inspires a spirit of inquiry, leading students to become "expert noticers," MYC creates accessible, meaningful opportunities for youth to thrive in the arts and beyond.