press release: This semester, Madison Youth Choirs is thrilled to welcome guest artist Tony Memmel, a singer-songwriter and guitarist whose story of ingenuity and resilience will inspire young singers and audience members alike. Born without a left forearm or hand, Tony taught himself to play guitar by building a homemade cast out of Gorilla Tape, and has become an internationally acclaimed musician, thoughtful teacher, and ambassador for young people with limb differences. On December 8 and 9 at the Middleton Performing Arts Center, Tony will join our choirs as we present a concert series focused on our ability to overcome challenges both visible and invisible, and along the way discover the limitless possibilities that exist inside each of us.

Madison Youth Choirs Winter Concert Series, “Resilience”

Middleton Performing Arts Center

2100 Bristol St., Middleton, WI 53562

Saturday, December 8, 2018

7:00pm Purcell, Britten, Holst & Ragazzi

Sunday, December 9, 2018

4:00pm Choraliers, Con Gioia, Capriccio, Cantilena & Cantabile

Tickets available at the door, $10/general admission, $5/students 7-18, free for children under 7

This concert is generously endowed by the Diane Ballweg Performance Fund with additional support from our sponsors, American Girl's Fund for Children, BMO Harris Bank, Dane Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation. This project is also supported by the Madison Arts Commission and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.